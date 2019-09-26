Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI); Earnest Partners Trimmed Snap (SNA) Holding

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.62% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. WRI’s profit would be $67.49 million giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Weingarten Realty Investors’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 113,736 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Snap (SNA) stake by 63.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 561,880 shares as Snap (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 318,865 shares with $52.82 million value, down from 880,745 last quarter. Snap now has $8.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.13. About 77,806 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet

Weingarten Realty Investors is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. At September 30, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 210 properties which are located in 18 states spanning the country from coast to coast. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. These properties represent approximately 42.4 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 27.2 million square feet of leasable area.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 43,816 shares to 1.99 million valued at $71.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 40,424 shares and now owns 434,038 shares. Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) was raised too.