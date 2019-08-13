Analysts See $0.53 EPS for The Gap, Inc. (GPS); Titan International (de (TWI) Shorts Up By 5.12%

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 30.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. GPS’s profit would be $200.31M giving it 8.24 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, The Gap, Inc.’s analysts see 120.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 5.76 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees FY EPS $2.55-EPS $2.70; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing

Titan International Inc (de (NYSE:TWI) had an increase of 5.12% in short interest. TWI’s SI was 2.05 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.12% from 1.95M shares previously. With 440,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Titan International Inc (de (NYSE:TWI)’s short sellers to cover TWI’s short positions. The SI to Titan International Inc (de’s float is 3.56%. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 381,876 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $422,702 activity. Another trade for 139,214 shares valued at $422,702 was made by TAYLOR MAURICE M JR on Thursday, August 8.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $194.25 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Titan International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Raffles Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Telemus Limited Liability accumulated 101,921 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Staley Advisers has invested 1.06% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 185,222 shares. Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma has invested 1.66% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 240,311 shares stake. Fishman Jay A Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Arrowstreet L P holds 17,968 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 18,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 19,847 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc owns 388,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.29 P/E ratio. The company's products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 83.28% above currents $17.46 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 63,049 were reported by Old Natl State Bank In. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 305,597 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Tower Cap (Trc) reported 13,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America accumulated 614 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 14,206 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 11.86M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 34,765 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,698 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.07% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership holds 0% or 241 shares. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.38% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Shell Asset Management Company reported 17,674 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

