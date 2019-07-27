Analysts See $0.53 EPS for The Gap, Inc. (GPS); General Mills (GIS) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 30.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. GPS’s profit would be $200.34 million giving it 9.22 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, The Gap, Inc.’s analysts see 120.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It's up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 469 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 338 reduced and sold equity positions in General Mills Inc.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.39 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. The company's products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.29 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

