Analysts See $0.53 EPS for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH); North Run Capital LP Has Cut Lkq (LKQ) Position By $5.46 Million

North Run Capital Lp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 47.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The North Run Capital Lp holds 215,000 shares with $6.10 million value, down from 410,000 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $7.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $1.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. SGH’s profit would be $11.55M giving it 13.40 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 178.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 190,841 shares traded. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has risen 0.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SGH News: 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: Silver Lake Investors Had Controlled About 50.9% of Voting Power; 14/03/2018 – SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – IAIN MACKENZIE WILL REMAIN ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND WILL CONTINUE AS CO-CEO UNTIL TRANSITION TO SHAH IS COMPLETE; 22/03/2018 – SMART Global Holdings 2Q EPS $1.60; 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: No Longer Satisfies Test to be Considered ‘Controlled Company’; 22/03/2018 – SMART Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.73; 14/03/2018 – SMART Global Holdings: Shah to Continue as Chmn; 18/05/2018 – SMART Global Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SMART GLOBAL NAMES AJAY SHAH PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Smart Global: Silver Lake Investors Will Retain Certain Governance Rights; 14/03/2018 SMART Global Holdings Announces New CEO Appointment

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $175.08M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SMART Global Holdings has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is -2.60% below currents $28.41 stock price. SMART Global Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

