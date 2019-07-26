Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC); Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position

Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 22.06% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. OEC’s profit would be $31.54 million giving it 9.26 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s analysts see 35.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 726,101 shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 96.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,697 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 252 shares with $1.35M value, down from 7,949 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $572.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 11/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: WRAL is live as Facebook CEO appears before Congress for a second day of testimony

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 140,405 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chilton Inv Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,172 shares. Philadelphia Co holds 2.28% or 154,940 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,152 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 375 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2.65 million shares. Financial Consulate holds 1,731 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 3,715 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.70 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 318,221 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability reported 3,317 shares. Academy Inc Tx owns 99,790 shares. Provident holds 1,758 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Ishares 0 (STIP) stake by 183,428 shares to 239,998 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 15,137 shares and now owns 74,996 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

