Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Momo Inc. (MOMO); Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Shorts Down By 2.6%

Among 2 analysts covering Idera (NASDAQ:IDRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idera had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.77 million. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis.

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

Among 6 analysts covering Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Momo has $4900 highest and $40.4000 lowest target. $44.48’s average target is 40.80% above currents $31.59 stock price. Momo had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by CLSA. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities.