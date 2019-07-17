Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB); RH (RH) Shorts Decreased By 7.7%

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.49M giving it 12.26 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 7,047 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 28.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A

RH (NYSE:RH) had a decrease of 7.7% in short interest. RH’s SI was 6.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.7% from 7.18 million shares previously. With 680,400 avg volume, 10 days are for RH (NYSE:RH)’s short sellers to cover RH’s short positions. The SI to RH’s float is 35.5%. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 500,945 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has declined 2.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – RH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 95C TO $1.05, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH); 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH); 27/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on RH; 27/03/2018 – RH – SEES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGINS TO INCREASE 260 TO 340 BASIS POINTS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – RH to ‘Pivot the Company Back to Growth’ in 2019 — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – RH RH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.45 TO $6.20; 09/04/2018 – RH Unveils RH Portland, The Gallery in the Historic Alphabet District; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $146,586 activity. Klinger Robert E had bought 120 shares worth $2,994. $998 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were bought by KERWIN GREGORY M. Another trade for 180 shares valued at $4,491 was made by Moisey Robert J on Friday, June 28. Abel Robert A also bought $499 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares. MOWERY THEODORE W bought $25,307 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider Frank Joel L. bought $2,495. $6,262 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were bought by De Soto Matthew G.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $220.36 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 2.03% more from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 399 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 5,910 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 213,257 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) holds 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) or 137 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.03% or 24,252 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 1,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 213,845 shares. American Int Group invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). 80,885 were reported by Vanguard Gru. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 705 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 69% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RH in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank downgraded RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $124 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 28. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent RH (NYSE:RH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RH Proves It Is Still The Best – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RH: Q1 2019 Performance – Actual To Last Year, And To Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RH: Tariff Concerns Are Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about RH (NYSE:RH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.