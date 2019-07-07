Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB); Galapagos NV (GLPG) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.53 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.49M giving it 12.07 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 8,717 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 28.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 70,645 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 19.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TO START DOSING ISABELA LATER IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – GLPG1972 WAS ALSO FOUND TO DISPLAY A PROTECTIVE EFFECT TOWARDS OA BONE REMODELING; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 27/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TREATMENT WITH GLPG1972 IN RAT MENISCECTOMY MODEL RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT CHONDROPROTECTION; 28/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Rep. Paul Gosar: `This Two-Year Budget Is a Huge Albatross’; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS EUR 32.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EUR HIGH YIELD: Galapagos Among Thursday’s Biggest Decliners; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH FINCH 2 (RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS) AND EQUATOR (PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS); 23/03/2018 – REG-Publication of the annual report and invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – QTRLY NET LOSS OF EUR 37.3 MLN

Since February 13, 2019, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $146,586 activity. Grubic Robert C bought 201 shares worth $5,015. Shares for $4,491 were bought by Moisey Robert J on Friday, June 28. $6,248 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were bought by De Soto Matthew G. Boyer Steven T bought $4,998 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Friday, March 29. 122 shares were bought by Klinger Robert E, worth $2,989. MOWERY THEODORE W bought 82 shares worth $2,009. $2,994 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by QUANDEL NOBLE C JR.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $216.64 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 2.03% more from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 3,505 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 137 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 80,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 213,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,147 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 5,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) for 705 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 7,195 shares. Banc Funds Lc stated it has 35,567 shares. 19,437 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Bank Of Mellon has 27,090 shares.