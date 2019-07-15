Analysts See $-0.53 EPS for Merus N.V. (MRUS); Shorts at DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SH (DMGGF) Raised By 195.83%

Analysts expect Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $-0.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.42% from last quarter’s $-0.48 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Merus N.V.’s analysts see 76.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 2,460 shares traded. Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRUS News: 13/03/2018 Merus’ Intellectual Property Portfolio Expands with Two New Patents; 14/03/2018 – Merus Announces Ono Pharmaceuticals Exercise of its Option for New Research and License Agreement to Generate Bispecific Antibody Targeting Autoimmune Diseases; 14/03/2018 – Merus: Ono Pharmaceuticals Exercises Option for New Research and License Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Merus Announces Unique Mechanism of Action of MCLA-128 That Potently Blocks HER3 Signaling Published in Cancer Cell; 24/05/2018 – MERUS NV – MERUS PLANS TO OPEN ADDITIONAL SITES FOR MCLA-158 TRIAL IN UNITED STATES; 13/03/2018 – MERUS N.V.: MERUS’ INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO EXPANDS W/; 14/03/2018 – MERUS N.V.: MERUS: ONO PHARMACEUTICALS EXERCISE OF OPTION FOR; 14/03/2018 – Merus Announces Ono Pharmaceuticals Exercise of its Option for New Research and License Agreement to Generate Bispecific Antibo; 20/03/2018 – Merus and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Innovative Bispecific Antibodies for Therapeutic Applications in the Treatment of Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Merus Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of MCLA-158 in Patients with Solid Tumors

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF) had an increase of 195.83% in short interest. DMGGF’s SI was 14,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 195.83% from 4,800 shares previously. With 103,700 avg volume, 0 days are for DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:DMGGF)’s short sellers to cover DMGGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1611 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency firm that manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company has market cap of $15.06 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merus had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company has market cap of $362.15 million. The Company’s lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer.

