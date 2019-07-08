Analysts See $-0.53 EPS for Merus N.V. (MRUS); Loeb Partners Lowered By $1.77 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 98.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 92,898 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 1,000 shares with $19,000 value, down from 93,898 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $13.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 534,782 shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts expect Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report $-0.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.42% from last quarter’s $-0.48 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Merus N.V.’s analysts see 76.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 1,181 shares traded. Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRUS News: 24/05/2018 – Merus Submits Investigational New Drug Application to FDA for MCLA-158; 13/03/2018 – Merus: One Patent Covers Clinical Drug Candidate MCLA-117, Which Binds to CD3 and CLEC12A, and the Other Concerns Its Spleen to Screen Technology; 14/03/2018 – MERUS N.V.: MERUS: ONO PHARMACEUTICALS EXERCISE OF OPTION FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Merus BV; 14/03/2018 – Merus Announces Ono Pharmaceuticals Exercise of its Option for New Research and License Agreement to Generate Bispecific Antibody Targeting Autoimmune Diseases; 26/04/2018 – MERUS NV – EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2020; 13/03/2018 – MERUS N.V.: MERUS’ INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO EXPANDS W/; 20/03/2018 – Merus and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Innovative Bispecific Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – MERUS NV – ONO HAS AGREED TO FUND RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AT MERUS THAT WILL GENERATE CANDIDATE BICLONICS FOR NEW PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – MERUS REPORTS ONO PHARMACEUTICALS EXERCISE OF OPTION

Among 5 analysts covering Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merus had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company has market cap of $357.07 million. The Company’s lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 88,467 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 17,967 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Assetmark Incorporated has 1,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com holds 178,447 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has 13,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Limited holds 0.02% or 30,129 shares. Amer Research Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.19% or 1.09M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 7.75M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.04% or 2.13 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 218,016 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Host Hotels & Resorts had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. BTIG Research maintained the shares of HST in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E bought $4,729 worth of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Monday, April 15.