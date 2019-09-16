Analysts See $0.53 EPS for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO); WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY S (WLYYF) Shorts Raised By 16%

Analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.53 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. INFO’s profit would be $212.56 million giving it 32.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, IHS Markit Ltd.’s analysts see -11.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 1.82 million shares traded. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has risen 21.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical INFO News: 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 27/03/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD INFO.O – FOR YEAR ENDING NOVEMBER 30, 2018, IHS MARKIT EXPECTS REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $3.825 BLN TO $3.875 BLN; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA 5-YR CDS RISE 17 BASIS POINTS FROM FRIDAY’S CLOSE TO 138 BPS, BIGGEST 1-DAY MOVE SINCE SEPT. 2016, AFTER NEW U.S.SANCTIONS-IHS MARKIT; 30/05/2018 – ITALIAN 5-YEAR CDS FALL 13 BPS FROM TUESDAY CLOSE TO 271 BPS AS 5-STAR, LEAGUE PARTY RENEW EFFORTS TO FORM GOVERNMENT -IHS MARKIT; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 21/05/2018 – ARA Forecasts U.S. Equipment and Event Rental Industry Revenue to Exceed $64 Billion in 2022; 27/03/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD QTRLY SHR $0.59; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had an increase of 16% in short interest. WLYYF’s SI was 2,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16% from 2,500 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 2 days are for WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s short sellers to cover WLYYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.0398 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 1,000 shares traded. WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company has market cap of $113.37 million. The firm was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

More news for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) were recently published by:

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.22 billion. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for clients in business, finance, and government. It has a 62.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services.

More notable recent IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) news were published by: