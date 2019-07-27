Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Last Week

Analysts expect Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 43.24% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. T_HCG’s profit would be $31.86M giving it 10.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Home Capital Group Inc.’s analysts see 17.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 89,972 shares traded. Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $36 highest and $35 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is -18.24% below currents $43.42 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. See Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Home Capital (TSE:HCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Home Capital has $19 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -17.56% below currents $22.44 stock price. Home Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold” on Sunday, February 24. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Raymond James.

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposits, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers various deposit products, such as savings account demand products; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides credit card lending services, including Equityline Visa product that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured Visa products and unsecured Visa cards.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 2.61 million shares. 20,111 were reported by Aperio Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 203,955 shares. 16,273 were reported by Citadel. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 146,470 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 125,600 are held by First Lp. Advisory Services Network Lc has 2,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Earnest Ltd Co owns 2.25 million shares. Epoch Investment Partners owns 0.06% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 394,993 shares.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 221.53 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.