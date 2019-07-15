Analysts See $-0.53 EPS for eHealth, Inc. (EHTH); Danaher (DHR) Sellers Increased By 16.85% Their Shorts

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $-0.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $0.22 EPS previously, eHealth, Inc.’s analysts see -340.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 12,582 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) had an increase of 16.85% in short interest. DHR’s SI was 5.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.85% from 4.48 million shares previously. With 2.12M avg volume, 3 days are for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s short sellers to cover DHR’s short positions. The SI to Danaher Corporation’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.87. About 46,878 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $100.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 41.3 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DHR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold Danaher Corporation shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank holds 76,355 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 156,486 are held by Artisan Partners Partnership. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability owns 7,968 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Point Managers Oh holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 168,618 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 216,947 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Df Dent & Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.02% or 2,264 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,590 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,957 shares. 6.94M are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 10,456 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 59,300 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 33,566 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,559 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pdt Prtn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 31,931 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,716 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 10,141 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 51,360 shares stake. Victory Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity. Yung Derek N. had bought 2,000 shares worth $110,720 on Wednesday, February 27.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.