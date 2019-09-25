Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG); Shorts at Castlight Health Class B (CSLT) Raised By 22.56%

Castlight Health Inc Class B (NYSE:CSLT) had an increase of 22.56% in short interest. CSLT’s SI was 2.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.56% from 1.82M shares previously. With 469,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Castlight Health Inc Class B (NYSE:CSLT)’s short sellers to cover CSLT’s short positions. The SI to Castlight Health Inc Class B’s float is 2.91%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 84,791 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.52% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. BWFG’s profit would be $4.09 million giving it 13.07 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -25.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 49 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $207.71 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

More notable recent Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 78% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 74.41 million shares or 9.83% more from 67.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 154,995 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 211,805 shares stake. Hightower Lc reported 11,497 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 356,235 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 123,575 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 138,625 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has 5,269 shares. Next Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 6,297 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 6.57M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 8,657 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $213.63 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.