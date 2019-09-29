Analysts See $0.53 EPS for Avangrid, Inc. (AGR); Marathon Oil (MRO) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 17.78% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AGR’s profit would be $163.77 million giving it 24.64 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Avangrid, Inc.’s analysts see 60.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 239,574 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 25/04/2018 – AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q EPS 79C; 15/03/2018 – AVANGRID SAYS ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20; 06/03/2018 Avangrid Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 80C; 28/03/2018 – AVANGRID Subsidiary Central Maine Power Chosen in Bid to Deliver Clean Energy to New England Grid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Avangrid Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGR)

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 207 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 234 decreased and sold equity positions in Marathon Oil Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 645.51 million shares, up from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 180 Increased: 160 New Position: 47.

More notable recent Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Avangrid Renewables to Sell Stake in Arizona Wind and Solar Projects – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Avangrid, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Avangrid, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Gained 12% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider This Before Buying Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) For The 3.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -5.25% below currents $52.24 stock price. Avangrid had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Monday, April 8 report.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.14 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 28.31 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.44M for 27.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Oil Stocks Are Going Ballistic Today – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activist Investors Pressure Marathon CEO To Resign – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66M shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO)