Analysts See $0.52 EPS for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Among 2 analysts covering American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American Capital Agency had 4 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. MTW’s profit would be $18.02M giving it 8.23 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s analysts see 550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 353,362 shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 34.71% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MLN; 09/03/2018 – MANITOWOC RAISED TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc Sees FY18 Rev $1.775B-$1.850B; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.775 BLN TO $1.85 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MANITOWOC’S RATINGS: CFR & SECOND LIEN TO B3

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, Chatham Lodging Trust and AGNC Investment – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGNC Investment (AGNC) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) Q1 Earnings Miss, Dividend Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. 114,102 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Kain Gary D on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 312,442 shares or 109.14% more from 149,396 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.04% or 114,261 shares in its portfolio. Rech Management Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 2.98 million shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 7.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 23/05/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AGNC, EIGR, FND, GNBC, QUIK; 23/05/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF AGENCY SECURITIES, NON-AGENCY SECURITIES, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M; 02/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Amendment To MTGE Management Agreement In Connection With Proposed Acquisition Of MTGE Investme; 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q EPS $1.06; 14/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 10 Years as a Publicly Traded Company; 15/03/2018 – AGNC Investment Declares Dividend of 50c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds AGNC Investment; 13/03/2018 AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – ESTIMATED TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE OF $18.80 PER COMMON SHARE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $592.89 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

More notable recent The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On FutureFuel Corp. (FF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.