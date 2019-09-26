Analysts See $0.52 EPS for Southern Copper (SCCO); Magnachip Semiconductor Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. SCCO’s profit would be $402.00M giving it 16.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Southern Copper Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 583,401 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 30 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 28 cut down and sold their holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 22.23 million shares, down from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Magnachip Semiconductor Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 3,402 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.1% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 149,459 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 26,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 21,557 shares stake. Los Angeles Management Equity Research has 0.17% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 31,493 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. Tarbox Family Office has 47 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc stated it has 9,140 shares. Qs Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 37,976 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs invested in 0% or 20,275 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 4,600 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 411 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $26.44 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 115,332 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has declined 1.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.86 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $366.04 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.