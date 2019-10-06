Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV); Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lifted By $300,759 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 10,371 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 184,238 shares with $5.34M value, up from 173,867 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $264.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 42.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to report $-0.52 EPS on November, 4.After having $-0.38 EPS previously, ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s analysts see 36.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.40% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 455,456 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,993 shares to 26,607 valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 19,851 shares and now owns 300 shares. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.70’s average target is 11.74% above currents $28.37 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 6 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, October 4 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,039 were accumulated by Sterneck Limited Company. Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 48,482 were accumulated by Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.22M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 232,689 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 12.35 million are held by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 364,818 shares. 53,612 are held by Eastern Retail Bank. Bainco invested in 350,056 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 79,981 shares. 31.84M were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Carroll Associates Incorporated accumulated 154,482 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability has 3.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Osborne Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 22,010 shares.

