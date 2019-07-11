Analysts See $0.52 EPS for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL); MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL (MCIC) Shorts Increased By 9.68%

MULTICORP INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MCIC) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. MCIC’s SI was 10,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 9,300 shares previously. The stock increased 28.57% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0018. About 849,642 shares traded or 385.15% up from the average. Multicorp International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCIC) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PYPL’s profit would be $607.17 million giving it 57.52 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -10.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 5.88M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has risen 41.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PYPL News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: INVESTING FOR GROWTH IS TOP PRIORITY; 17/05/2018 – PayPal: iZettle Expects to Reach EBITDA Profitability By 2020 on Standalone Basis; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: VERY LITTLE OVERLAP BETWEEN VENMO AND PAYPAL USERS; 26/04/2018 – PayPal CFO on Growth, Competition, Barclays Partnership (Video); 17/05/2018 – PayPal Significantly Expands Global Omnichannel Platform With Acquisition Of IZettle; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: VENMO TESTING DEBIT CARD; 18/05/2018 – PayPal Scores A $2.2 Billion Purchasing iZettle – CWEB.Com; 05/03/2018 – PayPal Files Patent For Cryptocurrency System — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – IRL’s cofounders are tech veterans including PayPal’s first board member, Scott Banister, and Abe Shafi, founder of GetTalent; 18/04/2018 – Payments firm Adyen reports 2017 net revenue up 53 pct

Multicorp International, Inc. engages in the medical business in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.36 million. It offers its services and products in the tele-medicine and tele-health sectors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in music, television shows and movie production, and Broadway style plays, as well as operates WRSO 810 AM radio station.

