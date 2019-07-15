Analysts See $0.52 EPS for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN); Umb Financial (UMBF) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 81 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 70 cut down and sold holdings in Umb Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 41.95 million shares, down from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Umb Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 59 Increased: 61 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.52 EPS. MBIN's profit would be $14.93M giving it 8.05 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Merchants Bancorp's analysts see 52.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 28,777 shares traded. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Merchants Bank of Indiana that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $480.80 million. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking divisions. It has a 8.77 P/E ratio. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Umb Bank N A Mo holds 10.9% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation for 5.58 million shares. Nuance Investments Llc owns 704,875 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.12% invested in the company for 19,675 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 158,100 shares.

Analysts await UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. UMBF’s profit will be $57.90M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by UMB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.84% negative EPS growth.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank clients through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

