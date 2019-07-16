Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO); Central European Media Enterprises LTD Has 2.05 Sentiment

Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 45 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 22 cut down and sold their equity positions in Central European Media Enterprises LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 24.45 million shares, down from 28.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Central European Media Enterprises LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 25 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s analysts see 92.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 227,604 shares traded. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has declined 50.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIO News: 21/03/2018 – Caelum Biosciences Announces Clinical Data on CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis Selected for Oral Presentation at 16th International S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortress Biotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIO); 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL 25 MG TREATMENT ARM GENERALLY DISPLAYED INTERMEDIATE RESULTS THAT FELL BETWEEN 50 MG AND PLACEBO ARMS; 28/03/2018 – Avenue Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications Covering Methods of Administration for Intravenous Tramadol; 04/04/2018 – Carmen Lúcia votes against Lula. The score is 6 to 5 against the HC. With the decision, Lula may be arrested from the end of the triplex process in TRF-4, which should occur in the coming days; 06/03/2018 PepVax Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application for SMARTmid DNA Platform and Other Updates; 23/03/2018 – Fortress Biotech Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 30/05/2018 – Mustang Bio Announces Preclinical Data on Potency of its CAR T Cells in Glioblastoma Published in JCI Insight; 16/03/2018 – Fortress Biotech Cash and Cash Equivalents $113.9M at Dec. 31; 27/03/2018 – CAELUM: CAEL-101 DATA SHOWS GLS IMPROVEMENT CORRELATION

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 201,809 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) has declined 1.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 12/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLOVENIA BROADBAND TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO JUNE 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – AGREED WITH TIME WARNER TO REDUCE FEES PAYABLE AS CREDIT GUARANTOR OF CO’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SENIOR TERM CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 45% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 26% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 30.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 235 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS TO NOVEMBER 2021; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O FY2018 REV VIEW $646.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 469 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023, FIVE YEARS FROM TODAY; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. for 224,798 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 324,138 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,965 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,300 shares.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. It broadcasts a total of 36 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels.

