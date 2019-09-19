Analysts See $0.52 EPS for Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG); Winmark (WINA) Sentiment Is 1.5

Winmark Corp (WINA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.35, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 36 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold their stock positions in Winmark Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Winmark Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 22 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 46.94% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. EIG’s profit would be $16.28 million giving it 20.98 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Employers Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -42.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 112,796 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $653.38 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Franchising and Leasing. It has a 23.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation for 168,968 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 3,119 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 148,968 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,611 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $170.3. About 4,877 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (WINA) has risen 16.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.