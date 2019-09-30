Analysts See $0.52 EPS for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO); Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 160.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. CURO’s profit would be $22.50 million giving it 6.47 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 129,593 shares traded. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has declined 52.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CURO News: 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings 1Q Rev $261.8M; 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP – AFFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Cng, Changes Outlooks To Positive On Curo And Enova, Affirms Developing Outlook On Community Choice And Creditcorp And Stable On Sterling; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 26/04/2018 – CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP – AFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO, ENOVA; 26/04/2018 – CURO Group Holdings 1Q Net $23.3M; 16/05/2018 – Curo Group Holdings at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 41 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 43 reduced and sold equity positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 49.02 million shares, down from 50.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $582.39 million. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand.

Among 2 analysts covering CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CURO Group Holdings has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 44.87% above currents $13.46 stock price. CURO Group Holdings had 2 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Credit Suisse.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation for 474,927 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.42 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 208,571 shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.13% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 732,817 shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) has declined 23.31% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH)