Analysts See $0.52 EPS for County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK); SLM (SLM) Sentiment Is 0.9

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. ICBK’s profit would be $3.50M giving it 9.22 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, County Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 5,804 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 31.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 28/03/2018 – Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering; 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United; 20/04/2018 – DJ Santa Cruz County Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCZC)

SLM Corp (SLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 114 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 127 sold and reduced stakes in SLM Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 407.77 million shares, down from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SLM Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 98 Increased: 78 New Position: 36.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $128.97 million. The firm offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.65M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

13D Management Llc holds 4.22% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation for 1.44 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 39.18 million shares or 3.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selz Capital Llc has 2.02% invested in the company for 770,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.54% in the stock. Emory University, a Georgia-based fund reported 190,827 shares.

