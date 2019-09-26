Analysts See $0.52 EPS for County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK); Royce Micro-cap Trust (RMT)’s Sentiment Is 2.44

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. ICBK’s profit would be $3.50M giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, County Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 59 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 31.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States; 16/03/2018 Santa Cruz County Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment to Shareholders; 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 21/04/2018 – DJ County Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBNC); 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Santa Cruz County Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCZC); 19/04/2018 – County Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 30/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Subordinated Debt Offering

Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 44 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 18 trimmed and sold positions in Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.36 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 35 New Position: 9.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $133.41 million. The firm offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 12,458 shares traded. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $333.57 million. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. for 478,059 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 332,747 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 205,830 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 77,633 shares.