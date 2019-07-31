Analysts See $0.52 EPS for BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT); EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (EPOKF) SI Decreased By 2.86%

Analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. BWXT’s profit would be $49.48M giving it 25.96 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, BWX Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 353,311 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 27.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 17/04/2018 – BWX – IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE DEAL, EXPECTS TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY ABOUT $100 MLN, BEFORE DEAL COSTS; 17/04/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATED 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION IN RESPECT OF THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS IN BWX; 21/05/2018 – BWX CEO Humble, Finance Director Finlay Involved in Takeover Proposal; 04/05/2018 – BWX Technologies Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 11; 21/05/2018 – BWX GETS POTENTIAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL AT A$6.60/SHR CASH; 20/03/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACTS HAS ALREADY COMMENCED, AND VAST MAJORITY OF IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – BWXT Announces Breakthrough Medical Isotope Manufacturing Technology; 20/03/2018 – BWXT Subsidiary Awarded $151 Million in Contract Options for Naval Nuclear Reactor Fuel and Services

EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (OTCMKTS:EPOKF) had a decrease of 2.86% in short interest. EPOKF’s SI was 4.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.86% from 4.82 million shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 743 days are for EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (OTCMKTS:EPOKF)’s short sellers to cover EPOKF’s short positions. It closed at $11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Epiroc AB , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

