Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI); Shorts at LANS HOLDINGS (LAHO) Lowered By 99.67%

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 173.68% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 46,661 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M

LANS HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LAHO) had a decrease of 99.67% in short interest. LAHO’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 99.67% from 30,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0009 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.19 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

Lans Holdings, Inc. provides secure payment and communication solutions. The company has market cap of $218,059. It operates Paysperity that provides processing of credit cards, debit cards, EMV, and contactless or near field communications payments for retail, mobile, Internet, and call center types of business. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include Infrastructure on Demand, a hosted solution that is custom engineered to comply with industry standards, such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and FFIEC; Cloudecrypt, an encryption platform for businesses facing data security challenges; and Fractional Info Tech Services that provide resources for ethical hacking, security incident response management, and full disaster recovery implementation, including specialized managed services ranging from full network activities center support to monitoring and maintaining critical enterprise systems.