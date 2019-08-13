Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI); Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 83.60% above currents $23.42 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 19. See Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 173.68% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 21,825 shares traded. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has risen 13.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical BTAI News: 17/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – DJ BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTAI); 14/03/2018 ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 7.74 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Net $4.3M; 14/05/2018 – BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 14/05/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $129.86 million. The firm is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 411,004 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 733,167 shares. 177,115 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Ent Fin Ser owns 426 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 22,835 shares. Dudley & Shanley owns 317,644 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 16,925 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 55,506 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Co accumulated 622,953 shares. 11,778 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 195,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 47,300 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 65,038 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 69,718 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 20,718 shares.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 20.54 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.