Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM); Tenneco (TEN) Sentiment Is 1.13

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 96 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 85 decreased and sold their stock positions in Tenneco Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 51.61 million shares, up from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tenneco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 48 Increased: 67 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 51.56% or $0.99 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $75.25 million for 2.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.85% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 753,756 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL

Towle & Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 1.25 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 194,159 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 653,983 shares.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $729.88 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.