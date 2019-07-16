Analysts expect Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 8.After having $-1.00 EPS previously, Avedro, Inc.’s analysts see -48.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 44,531 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. IDGBF’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 4,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 46 days are for INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF)’s short sellers to cover IDGBF’s short positions. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDGBF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Indigo Books & Music: Unlocking The Tremendous Value Beyond Its Cover – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Indigo Books & Music – The One Bookstore That Got It Right – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 22, 2017 is yet another important article.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $162.87 million. The firm also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

Among 2 analysts covering Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avedro had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avedro, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avedro Launches Initial Public Offering Nasdaq:AVDR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avedro Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.