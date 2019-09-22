Analysts See $0.52 EPS for Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD); ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (GMBL) Shorts Increased By 79.17%

Analysts expect Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. ARD’s profit would be $122.91M giving it 7.50 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Ardagh Group S.A.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 35,227 shares traded. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has risen 4.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 26/04/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA ARD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW EUR 1.53, REV VIEW EUR 7.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP TO APPEAL RULING IN GREEN MOUNTAIN CASE; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – Ardagh Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Three Peaks Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Ardagh; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Sees 2Q EBIT $415M; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT; 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:GMBL) had an increase of 79.17% in short interest. GMBL’s SI was 4,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 79.17% from 2,400 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s short sellers to cover GMBL’s short positions. The stock increased 24.75% or $0.099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.499. About 2,000 shares traded. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc., an online gambling company, focuses on the eSports industry in Canada. The company has market cap of $43.55 million. It is also involved in developing various play for free and real money wagering Websites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.