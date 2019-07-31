Analysts See $-0.52 EPS for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX); Wellington Management Group Llp Decreased By $18.75 Million Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) stake by 76.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 203,755 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)’s stock rose 7.89%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 64,081 shares with $5.91M value, down from 267,836 last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S now has $162.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 181,733 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.31 EPS change or 71.58% from last quarter’s $-1.83 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Aptinyx Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 53,459 shares traded. Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $129.61 million. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) stake by 278,844 shares to 4.59M valued at $366.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) stake by 51,392 shares and now owns 160,428 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was raised too.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

