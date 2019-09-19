Analysts See $0.52 EPS for AAR Corp. (AIR); RANDSTAD HOLDINGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (RANJF) Shorts Up By 33.7%

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.52 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AIR’s profit would be $18.24M giving it 21.63 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AAR Corp.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 150,398 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 219.46 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR Corp has $5000 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 3.73% above currents $44.99 stock price. AAR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 0.57% more from 30.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mondrian Ptnrs reported 134,481 shares stake. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 32,170 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Comerica Savings Bank reported 30,686 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 2.21 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Petrus Communications Lta reported 7,770 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 59,904 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 20,638 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Goldman Sachs Gp has 76,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,603 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 387,408 shares in its portfolio.