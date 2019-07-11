Analysts See $0.51 EPS for TowneBank (TOWN); Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $36.95M giving it 13.25 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 15.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 30,425 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 15.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q EPS 36c

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 20 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 20,055 shares traded. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) has declined 19.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500.

