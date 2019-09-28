Analysts See $0.51 EPS for TowneBank (TOWN); Guggenheim Capital Trimmed By $966,400 Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) stake by 13.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,400 shares as Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)’s stock rose 28.76%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 40,165 shares with $6.10 million value, down from 46,565 last quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc now has $5.58B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $37.05 million giving it 13.64 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 127,514 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.34 MLN COMPARED TO $60.28 MLN AT MARCH 31, 201; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Towne Bank; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO

More notable recent TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Great Places to Retire in the South 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Places to Retire Near the Beach 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Small but rare protests in Egypt after online call for dissent – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 14.27 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $437,455 on Thursday, September 12. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950 on Thursday, September 5. 16,252 shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S, worth $2.00 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $189.44’s average target is 152.59% above currents $75 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Janney Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $20100 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 27. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,876 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn has 1,885 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% stake. Weiss Multi stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.26 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pnc Financial Group reported 40,584 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,054 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 800 shares. Efg Asset (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 18,732 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 23 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) stake by 34,975 shares to 111,122 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 11,746 shares and now owns 20,619 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was raised too.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Is Bottoming Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta: Risks Are Priced In, Valuation Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.