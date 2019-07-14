Analysts See $0.51 EPS for TowneBank (TOWN); Crown Holdings (CCK) SI Decreased By 6.52%

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $36.97M giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 15.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 106,653 shares traded. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 15.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO; 23/05/2018 – Towne Bank Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.34 MLN COMPARED TO $60.28 MLN AT MARCH 31, 201; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) had a decrease of 6.52% in short interest. CCK’s SI was 10.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.52% from 11.62 million shares previously. With 2.52M avg volume, 4 days are for Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK)’s short sellers to cover CCK’s short positions. The SI to Crown Holdings Inc’s float is 8.48%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity. $6.90M worth of stock was sold by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $64 target.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. The Company’s primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. The firm sells these products to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

