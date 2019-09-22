Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL); HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD. ORDINAR (HDALF) Sellers Decreased By 19.95% Their Shorts

HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD. ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HDALF) had a decrease of 19.95% in short interest. HDALF’s SI was 309,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.95% from 386,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3090 days are for HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HLDG LTD. ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:HDALF)’s short sellers to cover HDALF’s short positions. It closed at $4.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.08% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. OMCL’s profit would be $21.25M giving it 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Omnicell, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold Omnicell, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 63,128 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 6,188 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs holds 232,780 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 72,255 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited invested in 0% or 5,223 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has 4.75% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Scout Invests Inc reported 0.33% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Calamos Lc reported 60,528 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Systematic Management Limited Partnership reported 100,370 shares. 34,010 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 745,480 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,538 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 129,810 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 65.39 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

