Analysts See $0.51 EPS for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC); MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Sentiment Is 1.56

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.77% from last quarter's $0.53 EPS. OCFC's profit would be $26.06 million giving it 11.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 166,609 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 81 funds started new and increased positions, while 52 sold and trimmed positions in MGP Ingredients Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 19.69 million shares, up from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding MGP Ingredients Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 35 Increased: 66 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 63,700 shares. 42,016 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 89,233 shares. Whittier Communications accumulated 0% or 909 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 29,029 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Grace White Incorporated Ny holds 0.12% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 21,295 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 745,123 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 30,091 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated owns 215,000 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 20,788 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 2.10M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 77,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Addison Capital has invested 0.15% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Private Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 312,301 shares.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit.

Among 2 analysts covering OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OceanFirst Financial has $26.5000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.60% above currents $23.48 stock price. OceanFirst Financial had 6 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Raymond James. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) rating on Monday, August 12. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $2500 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wood.

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.41 million for 18.69 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

