Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Iron Mountain (IRM); Image Sensing Systems Has 0.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. IRM’s profit would be $146.31 million giving it 14.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

Image Sensing Systems Inc (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 3 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 4 trimmed and sold holdings in Image Sensing Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Image Sensing Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity. Shares for $776,265 were sold by Cloutier Ernest W.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $8.66 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 25 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.46 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.