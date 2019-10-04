Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV); Coatue Management Has Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. HGV’s profit would be $43.83M giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s analysts see 18.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 9,434 shares traded. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has declined 3.45% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HGV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HGV); 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s HNA Group seeks up to $1.5 bln in new fund-document; 12/03/2018 – HNA in Talks to Sell Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations a Year After Investing; 15/03/2018 – RCUS, HGV to Trade, ZS, LJPC to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – HILTON GRAND VACATIONS 1Q REV. $367M, EST. $442.0M; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 02/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations 1Q Rev $367M; 14/03/2018 – HNA Group Sells Hilton Grand Vacations Stake for $1.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – HNA GROUP CO LTD SAYS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC, AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HILTON GRAND HOLDER HNA TO PURSUE SALE OF SOME OR ALL STK HELD

Coatue Management Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 89.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.44M shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 161,612 shares with $26.54 million value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $109.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $179.84. About 784,489 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

Among 10 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $186’s average target is 3.43% above currents $179.84 stock price. NVIDIA had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Benchmark reinitiated the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cascend on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, September 23. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital.

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 160,500 shares to 1.28M valued at $334.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 27,740 shares and now owns 41,729 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NVIDIA Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Up 22.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner, but Wait to Buy It – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NVIDIA’s Gaming Business Could Get a Boost This Fall – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 58,910 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine Prtnrs Llc holds 3,608 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests, New York-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Ellington Management Llc reported 1,600 shares stake. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3.52M shares. Bowen Hanes holds 1.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 149,435 shares. 1,827 were reported by Fragasso Group Incorporated. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.7% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.1% or 27,305 shares. Ims Cap reported 5,834 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,654 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 132,632 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Edgestream Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 36.55 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It sells vacation ownership intervals; operates resorts; and finances and services loans provided to clients for their timeshare purchases. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The firm also manages and operates club membership programs, such as Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services for approximately 269,000 club members.

More notable recent Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HGV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Common Stock has $3700 highest and $2400 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is -3.57% below currents $32.49 stock price. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of HGV in report on Thursday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Nomura.