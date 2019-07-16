Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD); Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Upped Its Uranium Energy (UEC) Position

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) stake by 38.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Edge Capital Lp acquired 365,600 shares as Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Falcon Edge Capital Lp holds 1.32 million shares with $1.85M value, up from 951,900 last quarter. Uranium Energy Corp now has $205.98M valuation. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 5.70 million shares traded or 306.25% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 14.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.51 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. EPD’s profit would be $1.12B giving it 14.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s analysts see -10.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 2.70M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $40,787 activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $14,030 was bought by MELBYE SCOTT. 10,500 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares with value of $14,070 were bought by Adnani Amir.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UEC, ADXS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump reportedly will not support uranium export quotas – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Uranium Shares Before July 15 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy: The Potential Tariffs And Higher Production Potential Could Turn Things Around – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Old West Mgmt Llc owns 30,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 3,270 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 8,000 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 740,200 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 155,901 are owned by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Regions Fin holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.99M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 220,011 shares. 17,438 were accumulated by Kbc Group Inc Nv. American Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Wesbanco Bancorp has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $66.34 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners Quietly Produces 59th Consecutive Increase In Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.