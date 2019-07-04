Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC); Choice Hotels International (CHH)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 75 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 68 decreased and sold their stock positions in Choice Hotels International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 33.14 million shares, up from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Choice Hotels International Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. for 1.97 million shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 384,526 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 1.61% invested in the company for 4.89 million shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 1.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.26 million shares.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHH’s profit will be $63.43M for 19.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology related activities servicing priority missions (??Defense/IT Locations??). The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The Firm also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets within its regional footprint with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (??Regional Office Properties??). It has a 38.75 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, the Company derived 87% of core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties.