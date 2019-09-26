Analysts See $0.51 EPS for Chimera Investment (CIM); Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) to report $0.51 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CIM’s profit would be $95.44M giving it 9.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Chimera Investment Corporation’s analysts see -1.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.53 million shares traded or 8.67% up from the average. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 1.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q Core EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chimera Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIM); 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Immune CHeckpoint Inhibitors Monitoring of Adverse Drug ReAction (CHIMeRA); 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera

Superior Uniform Group Inc (SGC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.16, from 2.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 26 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold their holdings in Superior Uniform Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.20 million shares, up from 5.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Superior Uniform Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 3.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. for 185,364 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 308,176 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.4% invested in the company for 64,491 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.29% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,397 shares.

Analysts await Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SGC’s profit will be $3.81M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Superior Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $230.82 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment has $20 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 0.36% above currents $19.68 stock price. Chimera Investment had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.42% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). Moreover, Nfc Invests Limited Liability Company has 5.26% invested in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).