Analysts See $-0.51 EPS for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX); Last Week Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) latest ratings:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $145.15 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014.

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 386,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,472 shares. Moreover, Dafna Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Endurant Capital L P has 23,576 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 41,710 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc owns 800 shares. 3.09M are held by Perceptive Advisors Limited. Aqr holds 20,145 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Northern Tru owns 276,926 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 12,836 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1.12 million shares. Prescott Group Management Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 105,000 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.40 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company reported 3,380 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 56,402 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,984 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 2,609 shares. 8,037 were reported by Reliance Co Of Delaware. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 2,258 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company reported 2.30 million shares. Farmers Trust stated it has 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Invsts invested in 1.28 million shares. Essex Fin Ser Inc accumulated 49,699 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 96,522 shares. Mckinley Ltd Llc Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 39,038 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 60,266 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

