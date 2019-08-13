Analysts See $-0.50 EPS for Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX); Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 2,986 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 44,896 shares with $7.13 million value, up from 41,910 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $118.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.25% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $-0.51 EPS previously, Synlogic, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 292,523 shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, SYNLOGIC HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $87.0 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SYNLOGIC HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $125.8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data from Synthetic Biotic™ Medicine Programs for Treatment of Inborn Errors of; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Presents Preclinical Data from Synthetic Biotic Immuno-Oncology Program at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic First Clinical Trial of a Synthetic Biotic Medicine in Patients; 15/05/2018 – Synlogic: Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $125.8 Million as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synlogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYBX); 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – JOSE CARLOS GUTIÉRREZ-RAMOS RESIGNS AS SYNLOGIC’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,450 shares. Financial Bank Of The West invested in 0.31% or 16,670 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 36,305 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.78% or 82,930 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp has 1,850 shares. 116,912 were accumulated by Carlson Cap Lp. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 4.90M shares. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Markston holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 57,139 shares. Alley Lc holds 18,055 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 0.3% or 137,035 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,131 shares to 26,888 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc stake by 287,604 shares and now owns 52,483 shares. Spdr S&P Homebuilderetf (XHB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $158.96 million.