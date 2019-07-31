Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR); Ensync (ESNC) Shorts Down By 38.94%

Ensync Inc (OTCMKTS:ESNC) had a decrease of 38.94% in short interest. ESNC’s SI was 1.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 38.94% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 3.49 million avg volume, 0 days are for Ensync Inc (OTCMKTS:ESNC)’s short sellers to cover ESNC’s short positions. The SI to Ensync Inc’s float is 2.71%. It closed at $0.0041 lastly. It is down 98.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 102.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNC News: 03/04/2018 – ENSYNC INC – SALE OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NUUANU TERRACE TO AN UNDISCLOSED INVESTOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnSync Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESNC); 09/05/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Solar Plus Storage Project with True Peer-to-Peer Network at Hawaii Affordable Housing Project; 07/03/2018 EnSync Energy and Hawai’i Pacific University Announce Plans to Build Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Installation; 18/04/2018 – ENSYNC ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF HAWAI’l PACIFIC UNIVERSITY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR DOWNTOWN HONOLULU’S LARGEST SOLAR PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Solar Power Purchase Agreement for Honolulu Apartment Building; 18/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Hawai’i Pacific University Power Purchase Agreement for Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Project; 07/03/2018 – EnSync: Expansion to More Than Double Solar Capacity at Iconic Aloha Tower Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Hawai’i Pacific University Power Purchase Agreement for Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Proje; 18/04/2018 – ENSYNC – SALE OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH HAWAI’l PACIFIC UNIVERSITY TO AN UNDISCLOSED INVESTOR

Analysts expect Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 72.41% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. PARR’s profit would be $24.77M giving it 11.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 284.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 276,341 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $279,160. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

