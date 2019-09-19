Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Old Republic International (ORI); Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) SI Decreased By 1.2%

Analysts expect Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. ORI’s profit would be $151.60M giving it 11.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Old Republic International Corporation’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.24 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Old Republic International Corporation shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 422 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 174,802 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 456,689 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 96,262 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.72% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 485,954 are held by Sei Investments. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.35M shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 250,648 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 163,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 28,350 are held by Pettee Invsts Inc. Colony Ltd Liability Com reported 251,717 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity. The insider KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,488.