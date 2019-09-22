Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI); Everi Holdings (EVRI) Sellers Decreased By 21.19% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MINI’s profit would be $22.35 million giving it 16.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Mobile Mini, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 235,350 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) had a decrease of 21.19% in short interest. EVRI’s SI was 2.59 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.19% from 3.28 million shares previously. With 935,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s short sellers to cover EVRI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 584,682 shares traded. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EVRI News: 17/05/2018 – EVERI COMPLETES REPRICING OF $820M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE FOR CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS MAY 9, 2024; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $247.9M, EST. $233.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Moab Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Everi Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Willie Nelson-Themed Games Go Live on Everi’s New Wide-Area Progressive Link; 21/03/2018 – Everi Partners With Leading Independent Game Design Studio, bZillions, for Development of New Game Content; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MLN TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024; 17/05/2018 – Everi Completes Repricing Of $820 Million Term Loan Facility; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. $0.0 (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $111.0M

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $662.55 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 38.05 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Mobile Mini, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 99,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Assetmark holds 919 shares. Bislett Management Lc invested in 11.59% or 625,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 2,546 shares. Bernzott owns 712,003 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 2,662 shares stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 766,271 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 102,839 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 1,617 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 69,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.