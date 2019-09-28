Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI); Eminence Capital LP Has Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 32.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 506,120 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 2.04 million shares with $144.30M value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Analysts expect Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MINI’s profit would be $22.35 million giving it 18.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Mobile Mini, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 417,011 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -2.12% below currents $78.87 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8400 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 91,832 shares to 1.54M valued at $211.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 374,906 shares and now owns 8.99M shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Mobile Mini, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.