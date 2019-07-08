Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH); BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 47.06% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. CASH’s profit would be $19.73M giving it 14.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -48.98% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1,273 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Among 4 analysts covering BP PLC (LON:BP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP PLC had 34 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by HSBC. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 650 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 22 by Barclays Capital. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the shares of BP in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 9. JP Morgan maintained BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) on Friday, January 18 with “Overweight” rating. See BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 635.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 615.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 625.00 Maintain

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 111.08 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The stock increased 0.48% or GBX 2.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 545.1. About 5.85 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – BP: PARIS WAS ABOUT CUTTING EMISSIONS, NOT JUST RENEWABLES; 29/03/2018 – RIL, BP INDIA SAID TO PUT CAMBAY OIL & GAS BLOCK FOR SALE: MINT; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 29/03/2018 – BP CEO’s Pay Tops Shell’s After Best Exploration Year Since 2004

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Quest For Strategic Deployable Solutions Fuels BP’s Venture Funding Arm, Says Its Boss – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BP (LON:BP.) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Markets Tread Water as Trade Hope Balances Powell Effect – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With BP p.l.c.’s (LON:BP.) 22% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold Meta Financial Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 293 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 26,395 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 14,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.19 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 221,740 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 47,145 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 15,604 shares. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 170,204 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 347,864 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Millennium Management Llc owns 237,944 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HCI Group Declares Q3 2019 Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gap, Inc. (GPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company (RTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.